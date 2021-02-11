Heavy Trash Pick Up Now Year Round In City of Evansville

Good news for residents of the City of Evansville who pay for their trash service with their water/sewer bill - heavy trash pick up is now available year round.

You may recall that in the past that if you had something large and bulky to get rid of, like a couch or a washing machine, you had to wait until it was one of the two heavy trash pick up "seasons" to set it out to the curb. Now, according to the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, you'll be able to schedule your heavy trash pick up through Republic Services at a time convenient to you.

To schedule your pick up, you just have to call 1-800-886-3345. You'll schedule a day for your pick up with Republic Services and then place your item out the day before your scheduled pickup in the same location where you would normally place your trash. Republic Services will send a truck to pick it up. It's that easy. The only exception to this is during fall leaf collection season that usually runs November - mid-December.

What kind of items can you put out for heavy trash pick up? According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility,

Appliances – Such as a stove, washer, dryer and water heater, as well as a refrigerator or freezer with refrigerants removed and tagged by a certified professional – and meeting the City’s safety guidelines for disposal (Republic Services to specify)

Furniture – Such as a sofa, table, chair, mattress, box spring, dresser or bookcase

Electronics – Stereo, radio, etc.

Household items and tools – Like a rake or shovel

Carpet – One rolled section that’s less than 4 feet long and 2 feet around

Limited construction and building material – In one container; no boxes, bags, loose piles or stacks

Items not allowed for heavy trash pick up include electronics like TVs, computers, computer parts or accessories as well as construction materials like concrete blocks, bricks, steel poles or privacy fencing. Republic Services also will not accept automotive parts, batteries or tires or hazardous materials that are a dangerous to humans or animals. While heavy trash services are available to those who live in Evansville and pay for trash service as part of their Evansvile Water and Sewer Utility bill, it is not available to those living within city limits who reside in apartment complexes or mobile home communities and is not available to businesses or commercial customers. Those who reside in the county are not eligible. To learn more, visit the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Website.

