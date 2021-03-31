Evansville Spring Yard Waste Services Begins 4/5

If you've been wondering what to do with the leftover leaves and any other yard waste you may have accumulated now that spring is here, you're not alone. Just the other weekend I went out and tackled our backyard, raking all of the remaining fall leaves into a big pile.

At the start of fall, we moved into a new (to us) house. It's a cute little 1950s bungalow and I love that it has mature trees, including a massive oak in the backyard that is easily over 100 years old. This thing is massive! And when the leaves began to fall in November, we raked them up... all twenty-two 55-gallon bags of them. And then the tree, along with the one in the neighbor's yard rained down more. So when I say I raked them into a big pile, I mean it's three feet high and almost as long and wide as my car.

What the hell do you do with that many leaves? I live within the city limits so burning them is not an option - nor is it a very eco-friendly option if I didn't. If you're finding yourself in the same boat, it turns out you - and I - are in luck! The Evansville Water Sewer Utility's spring yard waste removal begins April 5th.

If you live within the city of Evansville and have your trash service with Republic Services as part of your water bill, you are eligible to have your yard waste removed at no additional charge. You can set out unlimited bags of yard waste with your regular trash and it will be collected on your scheduled collection day. Those who live in the following locations are not eligible:

apartment complexes

mobile home communities

businesses

commercial customers

County residents

For those that are eligible, Evansville Water Sewer Utility says that while the yard waste does need to be properly contained either in plastic bags, bundles or loose containers, there are no special bags required. You may include organic materials like grass clippings, tree trimmings, garden plants and trimmings, etc. Collection will take place during a 4 week window beginning April 5th and running through April 30th.

