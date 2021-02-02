If you've driven along Veterans Memorial Parkway, you've likely noticed the giant construction site along the road. That is the latest project from the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, known as the The Sunrise Pump Station.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility have been hard at work to update the antiquated systems and pipelines throughout the city. You may remember that parts of Weinbach Avenue were closed due to ongoing utility construction several months ago, impacting local businesses located along the street. There was also upgrades made in the Haynie's Corner Arts District as well. This is all part of the process of upgrading the infrastructure. There is even more construction planned to kick off February 1, 2021 along parts of North First Avenue.

What we're getting at is that there are a lot of upgrades happening with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility and one of those upgrades includes the Sunset Pump Station and outfall cascade. According to a post made the the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Facebook page,

The pump station is enclosed and underroof, and the cascade overlook is visible on top of the levee with concrete steps leading down to the Ohio River. The pump station with laboratory facilities will have an observation deck on the upper level. It’s scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Exterior finished to the building, landscaping and the pump station cascade overlook will begin in 2022. Both the observation deck and the cascade overlook will offer expansive views of the river and Downtown Evansville.

You can see some of the photos in the Tweet below. This isn't the only big project that Evansville Water and Sewer Utility have going right now either. There is also the Trinity Storm Water Park that will house an underground, 2.1 million gallon storage facility in downtown Evansville.

