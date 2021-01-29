Reminder: ‘Refresh Evansville’ Project Affecting First Avenue Traffic Begins February 1st

As you have probably heard before, Evansville's infrastructure is in need of a major overhaul. Replacing our aging water pipes/lines (over 600 miles of them) is no small, or inexpensive, task - but it is absolutely necessary. The next phase of this project - the First Avenue Water Main Replacement Project - is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 1st, undoubtedly affecting many driver's daily commutes.

Be aware that there will be lane restrictions starting at W. Morgan Avenue and continuing north to Colonial Avenue, near Ivy Tech Community College. According to Refresh Evansville..."this project is estimated to include 7,900 feet of new 4” to 36” water main pipe and related improvements throughout the project area, which consists of First Avenue, between Morgan Avenue and Colonial Avenue, and along the railroad tracks west of First Avenue, near Morgan Avenue." As of right now, the First Avenue project is scheduled to wrap up on February 26th.

Refresh Evansville

