McDonald’s Launches ‘Teach It Forward’ Awards for Local Educators

A week of free drinks is just the beginning of good things happening for Tri-State teachers, thanks to our local McDonald's locations. This week also marks the launch of the new McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Awards, which will honor "educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times."

To get a deliciously refreshing (and FREE) beverage, teachers just need to visit an area McDonald's this week (9/14-9/18) and show a valid educator ID in the drive-thru line.

As for these new awards, members of the community are encouraged to nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12. Winners of the outstanding educator award will each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom; a T-shirt; and certificate and McDonald’s coupons to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Kelsey Hamlet says supporting teachers is always a top priority, but this year is more important than ever.

Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure our students succeed. We hope to make teachers across our community feel special with a free beverage, but on top of that, we’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the Outstanding Educator awards. We love the idea of paying it forward—or “teaching” it forward—to recognize students who are also working so hard to keep up with the ever changing landscape of education today.”

Nominations will be accepted online through October 16th.