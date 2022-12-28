Illinois Teacher Honored For Giving Students Safe Space To Express Their Emotions

Teachers not only play a crucial role in a child's learning experience, but also help students develop important social and emotional skills to prepare for the real world.

Every week, we receive tons of nomination letters from parents and guardians thanking a teacher who positively impacted their kids' future.

Get our free mobile app

This week, a teacher is being recognized for the safe space she created in her classroom to teach her students how to properly express their emotions and navigate tough situations.

Congratulations to 97ZOK Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week Teacher of the Week loading...

Deanna Shere from Haskell Elementary in Rockford.

She was nominated by a sweet mother whose daughter is in Mrs. Shere's class:

"My daughter Olivia was so nervous about starting second grade this year. She has a lot of anxiety and confidence issues and I hadn't been able to find a way to break through to her. She also hated writing, and wouldn't read in front of others.

Mrs. Shere has done so much to help Olivia. She focuses on social/emotional learning so her students know how to handle tough situations, and she has made writing so fun that my daughter has started writing in a journal to help with her anxiety."

Teacher of the Week Teacher of the Week loading...

"She does not tolerate bullying, and when I have messaged her about incidents when my daughter comes home upset, she immediately gets to the bottom of the situation."

Teacher of the Week Teacher of the Week loading...

"Olivia knows she can talk to her teacher about anything, and I am so thankful that she has an amazing person in her life to teach her how to embrace her emotions and turn them into positive feelings."

Teacher of the Week Teacher of the Week loading...

What a heartwarming letter to receive! If you know a teacher who deserves some recognition because they're just that amazing, tell us about them - we want to shower them with gifts!

As Teacher of the Week, Deanna was surprised with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes and money to spend at WM Day Spa.

Click HERE to nominate your favorite for 97ZOK's Teacher of the Week.

42 Terrifying Photos Inside the Former Rock River Elementary School in Rockford, Illinois