Every one of us can easily remember the teacher that left a lasting impression, this is one of those stories. Great teachers inspire in so many ways.

Almost every nomination letter we receive for our Teacher of the Week program mentions how that particular teacher left their mark on a family.

I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

Those words above come from an American icon, Dr. Maya Angelou, and they're so true for many of our Teachers of the Week. While I cannot remember everything my teachers taught me, I have never forgotten how they made me feel when I was around them.

Congratulations to 97ZOK Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Clock-Scott Clark Johnson Elementary in Rockford loading...

Get our free mobile app

Scott Clark from Maud E Johnson Elementary in Rockford.

Scott was nominated by a former student, Isabella Sosnowski, she writes:

Teacher of the Clock-Scott Clark Johnson Elementary in Rockford loading...

Mr. Clark was my 4th-grade teacher, and me now almost being in high school- he is still my favorite teacher I've had thus far. There are so many things I could write here, that I can't even choose one. He treated every student as his own. If a student had a single problem, he would do his best to resolve it and make sure there was once again a smile on their face.

Teacher of the Clock-Scott Clark Johnson Elementary in Rockford loading...

I only remember seeing him mad once, and he tried his best not to take it out on us. He put everyone before himself and is overall just an amazing person. I have my fingers crossed that this gets accepted, as I'd do anything to see him smile again.

Teacher of the Clock-Scott Clark Johnson Elementary in Rockford loading...

As Teacher of the Week, Scott was surprised with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes and money to spend at WM Day Spa.

Teacher of the Clock-Scott Clark Johnson Elementary in Rockford loading...

Check out the very entertaining "Good and Bad Behaviors' video that Scott Clark made with his students.

Click HERE to nominate your favorite for 97ZOK's Teacher of the Week.