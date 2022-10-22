Receiving compliments for your work is always a good feeling. It's even better when it comes from one of your colleagues.

The Power of a Good Compliment

Like any act of kindness, you never really know how the ripple you started will affect others, but you know it will. That ripple can become a tidal wave. Just like I hope this moment inspires you to write me a letter about an educator you know that deserves some recognition.

A speech and language pathologist from Rockton, Illinois is the reason for this current ripple. His praises were detailed in a letter we received recently that nominated him to become,

97ZOK's Teacher of the Week

Congratulations to Keegan Ray, from Rockton Grade School.

Teacher of the Week Keegan Ray Rockton Grade School Teacher of the Week Keegan Ray Rockton Grade School loading...

Keegan was nominated by the parent of one of his students, Anita Bond, who is also a teacher, she writes,

Mr. Ray is my son's speech and language pathologist, and as a teacher myself, I am inspired by the creativity, professional excellence, and FUN that he puts into every session. Reid loves going to see Mr. Ray each week, and I totally understand why: 2 weeks ago Mr. Ray built an apple tree in his classroom and brought in apples and a peeler to work on "climbing," "picking," and "peeling."

Last week he busted out a firetruck and a costume--Reid's size-- to work on "f" sounds.

Recently, as Reid ate some candy he was practicing how Mr. Ray taught him to work on his "c" sounds. Not only does my son have a blast, but I am also struck by Mr. Ray's attention to detail, data collection, and professionalism as he explains Reid's goals and his progress each week. I am so grateful that my son gets to work with such a passionate SLP, and by extension, I find myself inspired to be a more creative teacher in my own classroom.

Congratulations, Mr. Ray!

As Teacher of the Week, Keegan was surprised with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes and money to spend at WM Day Spa.

To nominate your favorite inspiring teacher to become Teacher of the Week, click HERE.