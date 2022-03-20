The moment a student falls in love with learning is the moment their lives become limitless. Getting them to that point is no easy task for a teacher.

How to get a child to love learning

There's a question whose answer is not found in any textbook. A love for learning is not something every child is born with either, it must be fostered by someone. Most often, that love is built up by a great school teacher.

There's nothing like the joy you get from seeing your child fall in love with learning, I'm a grateful parent (and former student) for the teachers that relentlessly pursued my childrens' hearts and mine

Grateful parents, can you feel me?

97ZOK's New Teacher of the Week

We're honoring one of those gifted teachers who finds ways to reach in and find every heart in her classroom.

Illinois Teacher Masters the Art of Inspiring Kids to Love Learning loading...

Congratulations to Erikka Coletta from Stone Creek Elementary in Roscoe, Illinois

Erikka was nominated for this Teacher of the Week honor by a very grateful mom, Wendi Wallen. Wendi writes,

"Mrs. Coletta is an amazing teacher. She is creative, fun, and so positive. She looks at each child as an individual and focuses on individual talents and abilities. My daughter has grown so much this year. Mrs. Coletta has fostered independence, adaptability, and a love for learning. After a rough couple of Covid years, it is heartwarming to see my daughter thrive while overcoming her struggles (bilateral hearing loss). I am forever grateful for my daughter's 3rd-grade teacher and I know Mrs. Coletta has made a lasting impact on my daughter. Thank you Mrs. Coletta for everything. You are one special teacher!"

Illinois Teacher Masters the Art of Inspiring Kids to Love Learning loading...

Illinois Teacher Masters the Art of Inspiring Kids to Love Learning loading...

As 97ZOK's Teacher Of The Week, Erikka Coletta was surprised with a beautiful floral arrangement from Broadway Florist and a delicious cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Illinois Teacher Masters the Art of Inspiring Kids to Love Learning loading...

Illinois Teacher Masters the Art of Inspiring Kids to Love Learning loading...