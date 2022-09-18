Illinois Teacher Honored for His Generous Donation to Other Teachers

The 815 Supply Drive, which collected thousands of school supplies for area teachers' classrooms, just wrapped up with one last unbelievable donation.

What Every Classroom Needs

On average, teachers spend almost $1,000 of their own money to make sure their classroom has all the supplies needed. I've never met a teacher that didn't work hard to try and provide every child in need with the resources they need for success.

Our biggest motivator for the supply drive was to keep as many teachers as possible from having to spend their own money on these things.

The number of school supplies donated far exceeded our expectations, and that is in large part, due to the one particular donation made by a high school biology teacher, and his wife, in Huntley.

Congratulations to 97ZOK's Teacher Of The Week

While we accept nomination letters from anyone, this particular time, we wanted to write our own letter nomination Ryan Marsh from Huntley High School.

He's a teacher from Huntley High School. During our Supply Drive, he reached out to the station and wanted to make an incredible donation. To our surprise, he delivered an entire Northern Illinois University bookstore of brand-new supplies. He could've kept all of the supplies for his own classroom, but knew just how much other teachers in the Stateline also would love some extra goodies for their students! So, today we are recognizing an amazing human being who made a forever impact on all of us here at the radio station - and in many classrooms around the Rockford area. Thank you for all you do OUTSIDE & INSIDE the classroom.

To see just how big his donation was, take a look at the 5 photos in this Instagram post.

As Teacher of the Week, Ryan was surprised with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes and money to spend at WM Day Spa.

