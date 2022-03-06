Tough, resilient, masters of adaptation. Caregivers of various types. Creative and fun. Honoring teachers who always find a way to get it done.

What must they have thought and more importantly what did they feel?

It's hard to name a group of individuals who had to search for ways to adapt during the Covid pandemic harder than school teachers.

While every grade from Elementary to High School had its challenges, it's becoming abundantly clear that the greatest challenge came with trying to instill a love of learning in the children who were having their first-ever school experience.

To those teachers who play on that special 'First Impression of School' team, thank you for the incredible number of things you're willing to try to engage with our children.

This story is about one of the ALL STAR players on that team who found a pretty cool way to adapt and connect with her students

97ZOK's NEW Teacher of the Week

Mrs. Abby Derry from Ralston Elementary School in Machesney Park, Illinois

Illinois Teacher's Hilarious Pandemic Teaching Tip, "Get a Britney Mic!" loading...

Get our free mobile app

Abby was nominated by Maggie Reifsteck, the parent of one of her students, Maggie writes,

"My daughter was finishing kindergarten when the pandemic hit. She struggled through remote learning and then struggled even more when 1st grade started. Between the changes in the classroom and having to go remote part way through the year she barely wanted to go to school. She started second year and was far behind in most areas. Mrs. Derry has been nothing but amazing in helping my daughter grow. She has been patient in her learning, she communicates with the parents and makes sure all of her students have the resources they need to grow. I’ve watched my daughter grow into a little kid who loves math, loves to read, and is happy to go to school every day. Such a huge change from last year. I don’t think she would be where she is without Mrs. Derry."

Illinois Teacher's Hilarious Pandemic Teaching Tip, "Get a Britney Mic!" loading...

Abby and I had the chance to talk about her 'special' pandemic-inspired classroom adaptation.

Illinois Teacher's Hilarious Pandemic Teaching Tip, "Get a Britney Mic!" loading...

As 97ZOK's Teacher Of The Week, Kelli Houghton was surprised with a beautiful floral arrangement from Broadway Florist and a delicious cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Illinois Teacher's Hilarious Pandemic Teaching Tip, "Get a Britney Mic!" loading...

Illinois Teacher's Hilarious Pandemic Teaching Tip, "Get a Britney Mic!" loading...

Illinois Teacher's Hilarious Pandemic Teaching Tip, "Get a Britney Mic!" loading...

You can nominate your favorite teacher right here.

20 Fascinating, Unknown Facts About the State of Illinois