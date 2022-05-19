I absolutely laughed out loud when I drove past this man cutting his lawn. I had to get the story behind the strangest lawnmower I've ever seen.

This man's lawnmower story did not disappoint.

Roscoe Man Has Best Lifehack for Mowing Your Lawn This Summer TSM loading...

It's a story about a rare topic. It's a story of old-school, money-saving ingenuity. You've probably heard this expression before,

Work smarter not harder.

I don't know who gets the credit for being the first to say that, but I most definitely think that a photo of Tom Kline and his lawnmower should be right next to it in the Book of Sayings to Put On Wood Signs. (TIP: Don't look for that book on Amazon, it's not real).

A while back I was driving on Burr Oak Road in Roscoe and that's when I saw Tom on his mower, working on cutting several acres of grass in the hot sun. When you have as much grass to mow as this man does, you look for ways to shorten the task. But what I saw just wasn't the normal riding lawnmower.

I made U-turn and pulled into his driveway to see if he'd tell me the story of his creation. My effort was greeted with a big smile and a great story.

Meet Roscoe's, Tom Kline.

Tom told me he bought his John Deere mower in the late 70s saying "it has barely given me a lick of trouble in all those years." Tom said, "when you've got so many acres to mow now, you can't just get rid of that reliable John Deere and pony up a bunch more money for a bigger one, you have to improvise."

I didn't ask Tom about whether or not he drinks a few cold ones after working outside in the heat but I suspect that his creation might have been 'inspired' by a 12-pack.

Wait, Tom's story gets even better.

Roscoe Man Has Best Lifehack for Mowing Your Lawn This Summer TSM loading...

Tom said he picked up that push mower on the cheap and it added more cutting width, which of course cut down on the time he spent mowing. Tom then told me, "since it worked so well, why have one, when you can have two... BOOM!"

Roscoe Man Has Best Lifehack for Mowing Your Lawn This Summer TSM loading...

My dream home is next door or across the street from a guy like Tom.

Roscoe Man Has Best Lifehack for Mowing Your Lawn This Summer TSM loading...

28 Big Things Everyone Else Loves But Rockford Folks Can't Stand You've more than likely heard the old expression, "opinions are like ________, everyone has one." This list more than validates that expression.