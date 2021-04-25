TikTok Hack: How to Record Video on iPhone While Playing Music

Meriam Webster defines the word "Hack" in a number of ways, including as a verb to "cut roughly," but for what I'm about to share with you, one of Webster's other definitions best applies, "a usually creatively improvised solution to a computer hardware or programming problem or limitation" or more simply in every-day life, "a clever tip or technique for doing or improving something."

It's that latter definition that I think we think of most when we hear about a hack. We're always looking for ways to simplify our lives and the things we do as we go about our day. It's also always nice when you run across a hack that solves a problem that you've been dealing with.

If you own an iPhone, the hack I just found on TikTok may not change your life but it's going to change your videos. TicTok user, frankmcshan - who uses the platform to share tech tips & tricks - shared a video showing viewers how to hack their iPhones into playing music while taking a video. Breaking it down, frankmcshan says you have to open your camera app first, making sure that it's in photo mode. Then, you'll want to open up whatever app you'll be playing music from and play a song. At this point, frankmcshan says you go back to your camera app, staying in photo mode and then you just swipe the shutter to the right to record a video with the music playing in the background.

Now, since I am an Android user, I enlisted the help of my daughter who has an iPhone. 12 Pro Max. I asked her to test the hack for me to see if it really worked before I shared it here. Turns out, it really does work! You can record a video with music using the hack shared by TikTok user frankmcshan. Check it out below and then keep scrolling to find out how to unlock your iPhone with your voice!

