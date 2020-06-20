‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ iPhone Shortcut, Here’s How To Get It

On my phone, I use Siri for many things. He (Yes, he’s Australian) answers all or most of my questions throughout the day. I am just now learning how he really works, how he can help me be more organized and how he can make things more efficient in my life.

A coworker sent me a screenshot of a Facebook post about of an iPhone shortcut that allows Siri to record a video for you, on commend, if you are being pulled over by the police and I was immediately intrigued. I wish I would have had something like this years ago when I felt threatened. My thoughts went back to a time when I was a teenager and I met a police officer and his two kids while I was working at Dairy Queen.

The officer seemed really nice at first and it made me feel safe when he would stop by to get some ice cream. On the weekends, he would bring his two kids along to get Dilly Bars. They were so cute and polite. They would always use the drive though and even called me by name.

But after several months, things changed, he stopped bringing his kids by for ice cream. Eventually, he stoped coming into the restaurant at all. Every night, during my shift, he would just sit in his police car, parked facing the building where I worked, and just stare. At first, I thought nothing of it. I felt safe knowing he was there to protect us. But, this continued night after night. I began to get scared. I thought maybe he knew something we didn’t. Where we in danger? Was he investigating something? Then I noticed he was staring at ME.

Soon, every night after work, he started following out of the parking lot as I drove towards home. I lived out in the country, so he would always stop and turn around at the city limits. He never pulled me over, but I was afraid of what would happen if he did. The officer turned from a nice, smiling dad who brought his kids in for treats, to an intimidating stalker who sat in his car and stared at me, no smile, with a blank, intimidating stare, that made me afraid.

My dad, who was friends a bunch of police officers, he even bowled with them on a police bowling league, was very alarmed when I told him what was happening. We knew so many amazing cops. Men and women who were like family to us. After I told him, he directed me, when left work, to not speed, always use my turn signal, obey all of the rules of the road and if he pulled me over, only crack my window.

One night, he did pull me over. Right before I reached the city limits, he turned on his lights. I had done nothing wrong and was scared to death, shaking. I remembered what my dad had told me to do and I only cracked the window. Even though he had followed me out of the Dairy Queen parking lot, the officer came up to my window and he acted like he was surprised it was me that he had pulled over. He said he hadn’t seen me in a while because his shift had changed and he had been busy. He went on to say that his kids were begging him to bring them to see me and get some ice cream. I was so scared. I tried to act normal, but I’m sure he could tell I was nervous.

At that point, he asked me why I didn’t roll my window down more, maybe get out of the car so we could talk. Just as I was about pass out from fear, more police cars, with their light on, pulled up behind his car. They got out and yelled out to him to come over to where they were standing. Confused, but playing it cool, he walked back to his car. I could see four other police officers talking to him. I didn’t know what was happening.

Soon, one of the four police officers, walked up to my window and told me to go on home. I started to cry and he told me to be careful and that the other officer wouldn’t be bothering me again. I didn’t recognize the kind officer as someone we knew, but I found out several days later that the four officers had been monitoring the officer who was stalking me. I’m sure my dad had filled them in.

Good police officers came to my rescue that night and I never saw the bad police officer again. I was very lucky that they were there to help me. Good cops so outnumber the bad ones. They were my heroes and remain my heroes to this day. I’ve been fortunate to know many amazing, and brave police officers with incredible integrity. Four of them saved me that night, over 35 years ago.

Remember, we had no cell phones back then, no apps, and definitely no shortcuts. I would have given anything to have been able to call my dad or 911 that night from my car. If you are ever in fear or feel threatened, this is a good shortcut to have. It could really be used in any situation, not just being pulled over by the police. It records video, sound and sends a message to a chosen contact with your location. Find out how to get it on your iPhone