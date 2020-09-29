This Fella Made Siri Laugh and It Is Absolutely Hilarious [Watch]

When it comes to smart phones, I have always been a Samsung guy. Unlike some folks, I don't have anything against Apple and their products - I just started with a Samsung and have stuck with them through all my updates. At this point it's just easier to use what I know, instead of having to learn a new system. It has become kind of a fun rivalry between me and my friends that have iPhones. We like to give each other a (light-hearted) hard time about what our devices can and cannot do.

I'll say this about Samsung/Android devices, I am about 93% happy with everything they have to offer. There are a few things I wish I had that my Apple-using friends have - number one on that list would probably be Siri. Sure, I have Google Assistant, but it's just not the same.

One of the things I like about Siri is that fact that you can kind of 'manipulate' her into doing some really funny stuff. Did you know that you can make Siri laugh? You don't have to tell her a joke, you just need to use a special 'nickname' and then listen to Siri try to pronounce it. This guy did it, and the results are hilarious, and honestly, a little bit creepy. It's seriously one of the funniest things you'll see today.

You're gonna try it now, aren't you? Don't lie!