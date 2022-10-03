If you plan to head to 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week, and let's face it - you know you are - make sure you are well prepared with an app that not only puts a Munchie Map right in your pocket but lets you make lists, track the events, and even gives you details about the rides too.

Meet the Fall Festival Pal App

While the old school paper Munchie Maps are useful, they can get in the way when you're hands are already full of food and you're trying to eat while you walk. Sure, you can fold it up and put it in your pocket, but it's going to get wrinkled, creased, and honestly, probably grease-smeared too. Fortunately, you can keep a Munchie Map, and more in your pocket, without the creases and folds thanks to the Fall Festival Pal app.

At Your Finger Tips

With the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival here, you can carry around your Munchie Map at the tip of your fingers and navigate the Fall Festival yummies with a finger swipe! All you have to do is download this Fall Festival App. You can find everything you want and need and even the things you never knew you needed!

More Than a Munchie Map

But what sets it apart from the regular paper Munchie Map? You can tap on a booth on the map to see what that non-profit is serving at their booth. You can also utilize the GPS on your phone, along with Google Maps to see what booths are nearest to you.

With over 130 booths and countless food choices, Fall Festival Pal can help you find what you are looking for. Find your favorite Fall Festival foods and the booths that serve them! Tap the map icon in the Action Bar to view those booths on the map.

Create Lists - As Many As You Want

You can also create lists - an unlimited number of lists! Need to take food back for coworkers? Make a list! Want to plan out your week of eating, make a list for each day! Once you've created your lists, you can then view a map that only shows the booths serving those particular items. Check them off the list and they disappear from your custom map too. This is going to take your Fall Festival experience to the next level!

Want Some Healthy Options?

If you're looking for healthier options, look for the food items marked with or blue check or you can filter the food results by selecting the Wise Choice option at the top of the screen to view the items included in the Deaconess Hospital Wise Choice menu.

Ride and Event Details Too

The Fall Festival Pal app also includes ride details like how many tickets are needed to ride, as well as height restrictions. Plus, you can find a list of events including dates and times. The Fall Festival Pal app is definitely a must-have for anyone headed down to Franklin Street this week. After you download it, keep scrolling to see our Fall Festival Survival Guide.