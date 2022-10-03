Experience Evansville’s Fall Festival Without Leaving Your Home or Office

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is in full swing and the week looks to be absolutely gorgeous for a visit to Franklin Street, but if braving the crowds isn't for you, you can still experience the annual event - minus the smells and tastes.

Franklin Street

With over 130 non-profits lining either side of Franklin Street selling everything from deep-fried Oreos to brain sandwiches all to raise money for their respective organizations there is no doubt it is going to be busy down at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Half Pot Is Back

In addition to all of the food vendors, the rides, and the entertainment, the West Side Nut Club Half Pot returns for 2022 as well. In 2019, the half-pot grew to over $1.2 million with the winner taking home more than $600,000. In 2020, despite no actual festival taking place, the half-pot brought in $1.4 million, and in 2021 there was $1,515,260 worth of tickets sold.

Want To Experience It But Don't Want To Go?

If you want to buy one of those Half Pot tickets or indulge in any of the food, you will need to visit Franklin Street in person to attend the Fall Festival. However, if you prefer to take in the festival from a distance, you can do that too with a birdseye view. There are actually cameras along Franklin Street that provide a live stream of all of the happenings along the street during the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. The cameras are live each day of the festival from 8 am to 10:30 pm and you can watch them here.