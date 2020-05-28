Apparently, We Have Been Eating Ice Cream All Wrong

Ice cream has been a favorite dessert or treat of mine for as long as I can remember. In fact, because of my experience and wisdom,I consider myself and expert when it comes to the consumption of the frozen delight. If I could, without gaining a ton of weight, eat it every single day.

But, I guess I’m not as much of an expert as I thought. Apparently, there is a right way to eat your ice cream and a wrong way. You mean you aren’t supposed to scarf it down in four huge bites? I had no idea. I just know its delicious no matter how I eat it.

I read that sensory science says I would enjoy my ice cream even more if I follow these seven steps to getting the perfect ice cream eating experience. As if ice cream could taste any better. Right?!?!

According to the Daily Star,

...an indulgent low-calorie ice cream brand Oppo Brothers... in partnership with sensory scientist Dr Sarah Kemp have brought to life the exact formula of how to eat ice cream to maximise flavour. The scientific formula of how to eat ice cream is: (i@-14°C + ½S + UDS + 12s) x 2 = MF*.

I know, I’m confused too. Anyway, here’s how you SHOULD be eating your ice cream, I guess.

I definitely don’t have the food patience for this at all. LOL!