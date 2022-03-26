There Have Been Over 40 New Madrid Quakes in March, But It’s OK

Consider this a gentle reminder that we live in a very seismically-active part of America. So far in March, there have been over 40 measurable earthquakes on the New Madrid Fault and that's OK.

I tend to be an earthquake nerd and check the USGS quake site several times a day to see what if anything is shaking - literally. Out of curiosity, I decided to see how many quakes we've had on the New Madrid Fault the past 30 days. Here's the list showing 41 quakes (as of this writing).

It sounds somewhat serious to see that our area is averaging more than an earthquake every single day, but it really isn't unusual at all. The largest measured only 2.4 on the Richter scale.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources estimates that a "normal" month will see a minor quake on the New Madrid Fault every other day. They say "some scientists believe the probability of a large earthquake (magnitude 7.0-8.0) is about 10% in 50 years". That's nothing to ignore, but it's also not worth losing sleep over.

Some fear we'll someday see a massive quake similar to what rocked the area back during the historical 1811-1812 New Madrid quakes. While it's possible, it's impossible to predict. Always good to remember though that we do live in an active earthquake region and to be prepared for anything.

