Rare 5 Planet Alignment Will Be Visible to the Naked Eye in Illinois This Month

On a normal day, there are few benefits to getting up well before the crack of dawn to go to work, but over the next few weeks, there certainly will be!

Earth-Like Planet Discovered 20 Light Years Away Getty Images loading...

Illinois to Be Treated to a Rare 5 Planet Alignment Starting Friday

Normally anything having to do with space completely freaks me out, (even looking at the picture above makes me feel uneasy), but for some reason, I am completely fascinated by this article I just read from Sky and Telescope.

According to Sky & Telescope's article, starting Friday, June 3, 2022, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be visible, in sequential order from the Sun, right before the sun rises. The last time this phenomenon happened was back in December of 2004, but this month the gap between some of the planets will be shorter than it was back then. Sky & Telescope's article also says;

Early in the month, viewers will need an unobstructed eastern horizon as well as binoculars to potentially see the little world. As the month wears on, Mercury climbs higher and brightens significantly, making it easier to see, and thus completing the planetary lineup.

Best Days to View the 5 Planet Alignment

Although the visibility of the 5 planet alignment begins 30 minutes before sunrise on June 3, Sky & Telescope says the best show likely won't happen until June 24, 2022, when Mercury will be at its closest and brightest.

Sky & Telescope also provided some illustrations of what this planet alignment will look like so we all know what to be on the lookout for and where:

Sky & Telescope illustration Sky & Telescope illustration loading...

Sky & Telescope illustration Sky & Telescope illustration loading...

Are you as fascinated by this phenomenon as I am? If you happen to get a good pic of it this month, make sure to send it to us on the app, we'd LOVE to see it too!

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">