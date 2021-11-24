Every occasion that calls for cake, this is my 'go-to' spot. Sculpting the absolute coolest cakes around. A peanut-free facility, vegan-friendly and incredible.



You'll remember this day as the day a couple of radio personalities who like to eat sweet and delicious desserts gave you the BEST food recommendation ever.

Recently, 97ZOK's Midday Michelle wrote about her experience eating a creation from,

Man Bundt Bakery in Roscoe, Illinois

These are not your ordinary cakes, so Michelle asked 'the man behind the bundt' (Andrew Skupien) the same question I did when trying one of his cakes for the first time,

How did you get started?

I grew up in a house where mom made you an awesome birthday cake every year. She also baked constantly. I'm actually the 5th generation in my family to do this. My great great grandparents owned a bakery in Sweden. My great grandmother worked there until she moved to the United States. Then my grandmother & mother worked at the same bakery in Chicago for years. I spent years in the restaurant industry managing a number of restaurants in the area. I've always loved art. I've been a competitive snow sculptor for years. When I had kids I decided I should carry on the tradition and start making my kiddos awesome birthday cakes. So for years I would make their cakes and people would tell me "you should really do that for a living." When the pandemic shut everything down I had a lot of time to think about it. Last July I decided to launch a Facebook page with photos of my kids birthday cakes and hoped for the best. I had no idea if anyone would reach out but I had to give it a try. My youngest is severely allergic to peanuts so focusing on allergies only made sense. I had my dear friend Jim reach out and inquire about vegan baked goods. That kind of created a monster. I came to realize that much like people with food allergies our local vegan community had very few places to get baked goods. So now the business focuses heavily on vegan treats (cakes, cookies, muffins, etc) I still do a ton of custom cakes for people but I'm always trying put new vegan items.

See for yourself, Man Bundt is a very special bakery.

