Admittedly, it has been a few years since I have had to do any back-to-school shopping but I still remember how stressful it was. Fortunately, for parents now, some retailers have made it incredibly easy to get the supplies you need.

Finding the List

If you are anything like me, and you procrastinate on just about everything in life, including back-to-school shopping, so even the most basic part of the process - getting the list - can feel like some type of medieval quest. By the time I made it to the store, the once neatly organized papers were stuffed and crammed in the wrong places and I'd spend a solid 5 minutes looking for the right list if I even found it at all.

Monthly Retail Sales Statistics Dip In July Getty Images loading...

Crowded Aisles

Then there were the over-crowded aisles. Yikes! My heart is racing and my palms are getting sweaty just thinking about all the parents so focused on their own kids and their own lists that they are bumping into you with their shopping carts.

Get our free mobile app

The Right Stuff

Sometimes it can be a challenge to find the right stuff just because the aisles are such a mess from everyone rifling through everything. It can be a really overwhelming experience.

attachment-david-pennington-T-GjUWPW-oI-unsplash Photo by David Pennington on Unsplash loading...

Retailers To The Rescue

Fortunately, the world has evolved, and even though I was once told that I was not going to be able to carry a calculator around in my pocket everywhere that I went, technology has advanced, and back-to-school shopping just got a whole lot easier.

Easy List Finding

Well, it might be a little more than just one click, but TeachersLists.com has made it incredibly easy to shop for school supplies. When you land on their homepage, you're asked to enter your zip code and/or school name.

attachment-thought-catalog-Nv-vx3kUR2A-unsplash Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash loading...

One-Click School Supply Shopping

Once you've selected the school, you will be offered a selection of grade levels to choose from. From there, it will not only bring up the list of appropriate supplies, but you will have the option to pick your retailer, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon and can then put the whole list of supplies into your online shopping cart with a single click before proceeding to checkout.

Not Without Hiccups

Obviously, we are just getting into the back-to-school season shopping so all of the schools and grades may not be available just yet. It appears that the schools/classrooms have to upload those lists to the retailer's sites before you'll be able to digitally buy your supplies. Either way, it beats getting run over with another parent's shopping cart in an overcrowded aisle!

attachment-adam-winger-7fF0iei80AQ-unsplash Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash loading...

Teachers!

You can upload your class list to make it easier for parents to find and shop for supplies! You can upload your class list to TeachersLists.com so parents can take advantage of online shopping. It will also populate your list directly to retailers like Walmart and Target.