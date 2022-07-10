Back-to-School Shopping Just Got Easier With This Cool Online Tool
Admittedly, it has been a few years since I have had to do any back-to-school shopping but I still remember how stressful it was. Fortunately, for parents now, some retailers have made it incredibly easy to get the supplies you need.
Finding the List
If you are anything like me, and you procrastinate on just about everything in life, including back-to-school shopping, so even the most basic part of the process - getting the list - can feel like some type of medieval quest. By the time I made it to the store, the once neatly organized papers were stuffed and crammed in the wrong places and I'd spend a solid 5 minutes looking for the right list if I even found it at all.
Crowded Aisles
Then there were the over-crowded aisles. Yikes! My heart is racing and my palms are getting sweaty just thinking about all the parents so focused on their own kids and their own lists that they are bumping into you with their shopping carts.
The Right Stuff
Sometimes it can be a challenge to find the right stuff just because the aisles are such a mess from everyone rifling through everything. It can be a really overwhelming experience.
Retailers To The Rescue
Fortunately, the world has evolved, and even though I was once told that I was not going to be able to carry a calculator around in my pocket everywhere that I went, technology has advanced, and back-to-school shopping just got a whole lot easier.
Easy List Finding
Well, it might be a little more than just one click, but TeachersLists.com has made it incredibly easy to shop for school supplies. When you land on their homepage, you're asked to enter your zip code and/or school name.
One-Click School Supply Shopping
Once you've selected the school, you will be offered a selection of grade levels to choose from. From there, it will not only bring up the list of appropriate supplies, but you will have the option to pick your retailer, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon and can then put the whole list of supplies into your online shopping cart with a single click before proceeding to checkout.
Not Without Hiccups
Obviously, we are just getting into the back-to-school season shopping so all of the schools and grades may not be available just yet. It appears that the schools/classrooms have to upload those lists to the retailer's sites before you'll be able to digitally buy your supplies. Either way, it beats getting run over with another parent's shopping cart in an overcrowded aisle!
Teachers!
You can upload your class list to make it easier for parents to find and shop for supplies! You can upload your class list to TeachersLists.com so parents can take advantage of online shopping. It will also populate your list directly to retailers like Walmart and Target.
