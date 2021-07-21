It's that time of year. You are stocking up on pencils and notebooks as your kids get ready to say goodbye to summer and for students attending school in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, the start date may be different than their friends' start dates.

Last year, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation made the decision to start students back on a staggered schedule in hopes of keeping students as safe as possible amid an ever-changing health landscape. And while many parents, teachers, and other personnel have received their Covid-19 vaccines, we as a community, are not fully out of the woods yet.

In fact, currently, Vanderburgh County is one of twenty-two counties sitting in the '"yellow" according to the Indiana Department of Health, meaning that there has been an uptick in positive Covid-19 cases. Three counties, including Gibson, are currently in the 'orange.' With the continued uncertainty surrounding the virus, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has decided to proceed into the start of the new 2021-2022 school year with continued caution, citing an "overwhelming amount of positive feedback from last school year's staggered start."

Now whether that positive feedback is due to the caution taken by the school system or simply because parents found it more convenient to utilize the staggered start remains to be seen. What we can tell you is what day your student will start back to school is dependent on the first initial of their last night.

Students with last names A-J will begin school on August 9th & 10th

Students with last names K-Z will begin school on August 11th & 12th

All students are expected to be in attendance Friday, August 13th.

For additional information and to view the 2021-2022 Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation calendar, visit Disctrict.EVSCschools.com

[Source: EVSC via Facebook]

