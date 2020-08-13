EVSC Offer Suggestions On Acceptable Masks for Back To School
With schools reopening across Evansville next week, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has released a details about what makes an acceptable mask for school.
In a post to social media, the EVSC asks parents to, "Please make sure you are working with your student on wearing masks properly so they are ready when school begins." They also included a photo detailing what masks are school appropriate and which ones are not. According to the EVSC, acceptable masks include:
- Masks of any color
- Masks with simple patterns
- Masks with college logos
- Masks with school district logos
- Masks with student's names
- Gaiters
Masks that are not allowed include:
- Those with slogans or phrases
- Those with vulgarities
- Bandanas
- Scarves
