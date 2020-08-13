EVSC Offer Suggestions On Acceptable Masks for Back To School

With schools reopening across Evansville next week, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has released a details about what makes an acceptable mask for school.

In a post to social media, the EVSC asks parents to, "Please make sure you are working with your student on wearing masks properly so they are ready when school begins." They also included a photo detailing what masks are school appropriate and which ones are not. According to the EVSC, acceptable masks include:

Masks of any color

Masks with simple patterns

Masks with college logos

Masks with school district logos

Masks with student's names

Gaiters

Masks that are not allowed include:

Those with slogans or phrases

Those with vulgarities

Bandanas

Scarves

