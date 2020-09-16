Tri-State to See Fall-Like Temps This Weekend 🍁

I love summer. It's by far my favorite season! My second-favorite, though, is Fall. I like the flavors, the holidays, and the decorations! Now, in all honestly, I don't like cold weather but a crisp day here and there is fine!

This weekend (Sept 18-20, 2020) the highs are going to be in the cool and crisp Seventies in the tri-state! Perfect for an evening bonfire, a pot of chili, roasting marshmallows and weenies, flannel shirts, and YES pumpkin spice lattes!

According to The National Weather Service here are the temps for this weekend in the tri-state:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph.

I've already been planning what to do this weekend. Here are my top picks:

Hiking

Camping

Last trip to Holiday World

A scenic drive

Trip to the Pumpkin Patch

Cleaning up the Yard (no I don't want to do this but it needs to be done!)

Decorating for Halloween

Go on a Picnic

Whatever you decide to do, enjoy it because it looks like the weather is going to increase back up to the 80s next week.