Tri-State to See Fall-Like Temps This Weekend 🍁
I love summer. It's by far my favorite season! My second-favorite, though, is Fall. I like the flavors, the holidays, and the decorations! Now, in all honestly, I don't like cold weather but a crisp day here and there is fine!
This weekend (Sept 18-20, 2020) the highs are going to be in the cool and crisp Seventies in the tri-state! Perfect for an evening bonfire, a pot of chili, roasting marshmallows and weenies, flannel shirts, and YES pumpkin spice lattes!
According to The National Weather Service here are the temps for this weekend in the tri-state:
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph.
I've already been planning what to do this weekend. Here are my top picks:
- Hiking
- Camping
- Last trip to Holiday World
- A scenic drive
- Trip to the Pumpkin Patch
- Cleaning up the Yard (no I don't want to do this but it needs to be done!)
- Decorating for Halloween
- Go on a Picnic
Whatever you decide to do, enjoy it because it looks like the weather is going to increase back up to the 80s next week.