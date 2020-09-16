Tri-State to See Fall-Like Temps This Weekend 🍁

evgenyatamanenko

I love summer. It's by far my favorite season! My second-favorite, though, is Fall. I like the flavors, the holidays, and the decorations! Now, in all honestly, I don't like cold weather but a crisp day here and there is fine!

This weekend (Sept 18-20, 2020) the highs are going to be in the cool and crisp Seventies in the tri-state! Perfect for an evening bonfire, a pot of chili, roasting marshmallows and weenies, flannel shirts, and YES pumpkin spice lattes!

According to The National Weather Service here are the temps for this weekend in the tri-state:

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
I've already been planning what to do this weekend. Here are my top picks:
Whatever you decide to do, enjoy it because it looks like the weather is going to increase back up to the 80s next week.
CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR FALL FEST EVV SHIRT - PROCEEDS GO TO THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB

 

Categories: Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top