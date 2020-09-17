This Mac & Cheese Tik Tok Hack Is A Game Changer That Should Have Been Thought Of Sooner!

Macaroni and cheese is one of America's favorite comfort foods. Now, thanks to Tik Tok, making it has become even easier.

I think the best thing that has come from Tik Tok are these life hacks that make you think "why didn't I think of that?!" I have seen several on there, but this one is something so clever that it should have been thought of way before Tik Tok.

So when you make mac and cheese from the box, most come with the packet of the "liquid" cheese packet, you tend to squeeze it every which way to make sure you get every ounce of cheese out of the pouch and onto your macaroni. No cheese left behind, right? Anyway, wouldn't it be nice if there was an easier, and more importantly quicker, way to get the cheese out of the pouch.

One user on Tik Tok blew my mind with a hack to solve that very problem. I can't believe that I never thought of this before. It's a genius idea and it's been under our noses this whole time. All you have to do is cut open the cheese pouch on one side, let the uncut side dangle outside of the pot while holding onto the pouch. Then place the lid over the pot and the pouch, pull out the pouch from between the lid and pan and prepare to be mind blown!

You can bet that the next time I make shells and cheese, that I will be trying this out!

