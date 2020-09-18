Evansville Police Department Now Accepting Applications

If you've ever dreamed of working in law enforcement, this could be your chance. The Evansville Police Department is currently accepting applications.

Applicants must be between 21 and 39 years. They must also be a US citizen with a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license. Only those with no felony convictions are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have never been convicted of domestic violence or a domestic violence related offense whether felony or misdemeanor. More information about the requirements and the selection process can be found here. The application deadline is September 30, 2020.

All information, including access to an application can be found on the EPD website under the heading "Become An Officer."

