Manning, Wayne Among 5 Colts Nominated for 2021 Hall of Fame

After winning his second Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016, Peyton Manning decided after 18 years in the NFL, it was time for "The Sheriff" to hop on his horse and ride off into the sunset. Over that time, he became known as one of the greatest to ever play the game at his position, breaking records, and leading his first team, the Indianapolis Colts, to one of the longest and most successful runs in the franchise's history. Now he has the chance to add one final piece to his storied career, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In his first year of eligibility (a player must be retired for five years before being considered for induction), number 18 is one of 130 "Modern Era" nominees for the Hall of Fame class of 2021. Four of those 130 are teammates from his time in Indy; wide receiver Reggie Wayne, tight end Dallas Clark, safety Bob Sanders, and the man closest to him on the field, figuratively and literally, center Jeff Saturday.

Like any awards show, being nominated doesn't necessarily mean you'll get in. A player has to receive enough votes from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee in order to be inducted. Some players will be nominated a few times before being inducted. For example, a former teammate of these five Colts, running back Edgerrin James, was nominated four straight years, but never received enough votes to be inducted until this year.

What are the chances each of these Colts will get a yellow jacket in 2021? Here's how I think it will play out.

According to the Colts official website, the field of 130 will be whittled down to 25 semifinalists in November, then to 18 finalists, only 15 of which will be from the Modern Era Category. The other three will be from the Senior, Contributor and Coach categories. In January, the Selection Committee will vote to decide who's in and will announce the inductees the day before the Super Bowl, which, if the COVID pandemic doesn't end the season prematurely, will be Saturday, February 6th, 2021.

