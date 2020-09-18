Get Paid to Lose Your “Quarantine 15″

Finally! Someone is offering a real incentive for getting back in shape.

Let’s be honest, the past six months have not been the best. Especially for our bodies. Having to spend a lot of time at home with all the snacks has not been friendly to our waistline. So much so, that people have dubbed their weight gain the “Quarantine 15”. It’s like freshman year of college all over again!

Luckily, there is someone who wants to help get you back to your pre-quarantined self. Total Shape.com is looking for four individuals to test out some of the latest diet and exercise trends. Sorry to say that you might not be eating carbs for a while. Although, when you see what they will be offering you, you might be ready to do a total pantry reset.

If you are chosen as one of the four participants to “Lose Lockdown Love Handles” you will use a newer/popular method of weight loss. Then you will be asked to document your journey via social media with different posts. This does include progress pictures. So, get comfortable strutting your stuff on the internet. Now, for the part that you’ve been waiting for…. you will get paid a salary of $8,000 for the three months you participate. But wait there’s more! You could also get an additional $5,000 in “milestone bonuses”. Sign me up!!

If you are really wanting to shed that “Quarantine 15” I would definitely look at applying for one of the four positions. What do you have to lose? Well, a potential of $13,000 if you don’t apply. So apply. I think it’s cool that someone is having a promotion like this. It is hard to get people to stay committed to a new weight loss program but if you throw out sums of money like that, I have a feeling people will be sticking with the plan.