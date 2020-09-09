West Side Nut Club Announces 2020 Half Pot Plans

For the first time in its history, the West Side Nut Club debuted a half pot raffle as part of last year's Fall Festival, and to say it was well received by Festival-goers would be massive understatement. When the week came to a close, over 1.2 MILLION DOLLARS worth of tickets were sold with the winner taking home over $600,000, and the Nut Club using their half to help support schools and other community organizations through donations. With the massive success of the inaugural year, you couldn't help but think that number would likely go even higher this year. But, as we know all too well, 2020 had different ideas, and the group made the extremely tough decision to cancel this year's Fall Festival. However, when making that announcement, they also said they were working on a plan to make this year's half pot happen, and today (Wednesday, September 9th), they released that plan to the public.

The Club announced their plan through posts on both their Facebook and Twitter accounts. Here's how it will work:

Starting Thursday, September 24th, the Club will have four ticket booths set up at the following locations:

Corner of 10th and Franklin (in the parking lot where the kiddie rides are set up during Fall Fest week)

Corner of 11th and Franklin (in the parking lot next to Franklin Street Tavern)

Parking lot across from Bristol Meyers on the corner of St. Joe and the Lloyd

Ticket sales will happen Thursday's through Sunday's for three weeks at the following times:

Week 1

Thursday, September 24th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday, September 25th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Saturday, September 26th - Noon to 9:00 PM

- Noon to 9:00 PM Sunday, September 27th - Noon to 6:00 PM

Week 2

Thursday, October 1st - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday, October 2nd - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Saturday, October 3rd - Noon to 9:00 PM

- Noon to 9:00 PM Sunday, October 4th - Noon to 6:00 PM

Week 3

Thursday, October 8th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday, October 9th - 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM Saturday, October 10th - 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

The Club also announced this year's grand prize drawing will take place at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 10th on their Facebook page.

Ticket prices will be the same as last year; 1 for $5.00, 3 for $10.00, 20 for $20.00, and 50 for $40.00.

[Source: West Side Nut Club on Facebook]