Willard Library Hosting Food Trucks Every Tuesday in September

Willard Library is hosting a fun social distancing event each Tuesday this month!

Who doesn't love food trucks? I don't know what it is about them, but if there's an event and I'm told I can find food trucks there, I'm there. There's something about food being made on a truck that just makes it super delicious. Really, I don't have an explanation for it, but that's what happens. This Summer we've seen so many events be canceled, it's nice to have something fun to look forward to so Willard Library is hosting Books and Bites.

Every Tuesday in September from 4:00 PM-8:00PM there will be different food trucks on the lawn of Willard Library. They will also have outdoor games, picnic tables, and live music. It is required that you wear your mask when in attendance unless sitting down and actively eating. Each week they'll have a variety of food trucks serving up delicious food, if you want to find out which trucks will be there, they have the full schedule posted at Willard.Lib.IN.US.