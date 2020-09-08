Bunny Looks Like He Stuck His Nose In Sugar and It’s Too Cute

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet(s) of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

I'm Drake. Like a lot of bunnies I'm not that great at being picked up and held, but I'm still a sweet guy. I don't like to sit still for too super long since I like to check out my environment. Let me go at my own pace and I'll try to be your new best friend! #Fureverfamily #boybunny #handsomeguy

Fill out adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app