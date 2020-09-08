Easterseals Monthly Dine Out Fundraiser Set for Sept 9th

Get ready to dine out to donate to our friends at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Hacienda Mexican Restaurants located on Pearl Drive, First Avenue and in Darmstadt. All you need to do when dining is tell your server that you are supporting Easterseals Rehabilitation Center give back when you place your order - no coupon needed. Hacienda will donate 20% of your bill to Easterseals. You can also purchase carryout orders and gift cards while participating in the dine-out. To purchase a gift card on Wednesday, September 9th and to help Easterseals, you can either purchase the gift card at the restaurant and let the cashier know it's for the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center give back or call Hope Mills, special events coordinator, at 812-474-2348.

