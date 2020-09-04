Walk Through Some Of Your Favorite Christmas Movies at Opryland’s New Experience

Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville is known for having a spectacular Christmas extravaganza. This year they are opening a new exhibit that you will love!

The "I Love Christmas Movies" exhibit lets visitors walk through the scenes of some of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time. We're talking about movies like "Elf", "The Polar Express", "A Christmas Story", "The Year Without A Santa Claus", and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation".

According to Gaylord Opryland's website, this immersive pop up experience will allow you to interact and capture moments with the characters, sets and moments from these movies that you know and love. There will be over 13 fully immersive scenes full of replicas of film props, audio clips, and more for you to walk through.

Gaylord Opryland

Their website says that you can:

Travel with Buddy the Elf from Santa's North Pole workshop to New York City; take photos in front of the Griswold's house adorned with thousands of Christmas lights; and more!

Gaylord Opryland

Sounds pretty awesome, right?! I for one can't wait to see this exhibit. It's like you are actually a character in these movies! This will be a part of Gaylord Opryland's 38th Annual A Country Christmas lineup starting November 13, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

"I Love Christmas Movies" tickets will go on sale soon. Overnight Christmas packages that include entrance to the immersive pop-up experience go on sale September 7. Individual tickets and other Christmas packages will go on sale October 1. Find more information

