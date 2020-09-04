Bohemian Rhapsody Parody Perfectly Sums Up Social Media in 2020

Remember when social media use to just be pictures of cats and last night's dinner? Now, between the global coronavirus pandemic and the fact that 2020 is an election year, it's no secret that social media has turned into one colossal dumpster fire of an experience. The amount of vitriol, hate and general misinformation that is currently circulating is enough to make any sane person want to log out and take a break... forever.

Back in 2018 a guy by the name of Dustin Ahkuoi wrote and sang a parody of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody but I don't think he could have possibly known just how accurate his parody would become in 2020. Titled Opinion Rhapsody, Dustin hits on all of the different social media personality archetypes that you likely have sitting on your Facebook friends list right now...

Maga-tron - the super Trump fan

La Lucha Liberal - the politically extreme

Chakra Kahn - the peacemaker

White Savior & White Warrior - the privelged

Captain Conspiracy - the conspiracy theorist

Le Click Baiter - The "give me clicks to validate me" guy

Papa Caps - The ALL CAPS guy

Patty O'Tool - The misogynist hate-speech slinger

The Trolls - We all know who they are

These all are the basic run-of-the-mill social media accounts that we all encounter every day. I really feel like Dustin nails it when he replaces these lyrics from Queen,

I see a little silhouetto of a man

Scaramouch, scaramouch will you do the fandango

with these parody lyrics,

I see a little twit who's ranting in all caps They're a douche! They're a douche! I will shortly unfollow

The video itself is very well produced as well and is really quite humorous. Go ahead and watch it below and see if you recognize and of these social media archetypes from your own life.