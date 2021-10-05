Facebook experienced a massive technological hiccup of sorts that beyond the behemoth social media platform. The company's other apps, like Messenger, Instagram, and Whats App users are in the dark too.

TWEET-TWEET-TWEEDLE-DEE

Not all social media users are miffed by what to do with their time at work, school, in the car, and everywhere in between. Twitter users, who also use Facebook, unleashed the outage in Twitterverse, including a Rockford television news anchor.

Twitter let everyone know, including Facebook (which has its own Twitter account), their platform is fully functional.

The Facebook outage has the internet buzzing (or tweeting) with great reaction.

"WHAT'S WRONG WITH THE WIFI?!"

WHAT YEAR IS THIS?

TWITTER VIRGINS

IS TOM BANNED FROM FACEBOOK?

FACEBOOK SPIRIT HALLOWEEN

TWITTER & MCDONALDS

Admittedly, I'm not new to the Twitter party, it's my primary time-waster along with TikTok.

A great thing about Twitter is being able to search hashtags and filter the results to be "near you." That feature in and of itself can easily kill time. which is exactly how I stumbled upon Rockford, Illinois WTVO/WQRF news anchor Whitney Martin.

We all know Whitney is witty so it is no surprise she wins this edition of #FacebookDown.

Apparently, it's a good idea to be social when social media takes a technological #2...

... it also brings your closer to family...

(Joking aside, Whitney is literally always with her son when she's not working. This is a joke, folks.)

... and to seal her victory in #facebookdown

Here are a few contending tweets from around the Northern Illinois area.

It's funny because IT'S TRUE!

Hang on for the ride, my friend, and be ready for the next Facebook outage.

