Josh Turner’s Evansville Old National Events Plaza Show Has Been Rescheduled

Josh Turner was scheduled to come to Evansville for a show at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, September 10th. However, that show has been rescheduled to 2021.

The show has been rescheduled to a new date: Friday, June 18th, 2021.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date.

For those who are unable to attend the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase beginning on September 3rd, 2020 at 10 AM through October 2nd, 2020 at 10 PM. Refunds will no longer be available after 10 PM on October 2nd, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.