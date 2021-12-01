It seems like a lot of residents are obsessed with Rockford's haunted past during the Halloween season, but I'm here to tell you the haunted fun doesn't end when the jack-o-lanterns get tossed in the trash.

Experience the Frightful Side of the Holidays in Rockford

Haunted Rockford offers fun historic events all year long, and the Christmas event they are hosting this Saturday night, (December 4, 2021), at Tinker Swiss Cottage is sure to give you a serious case of the goosies.

Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens via Facebook

Not only will you be able to tour the rooms of Tinker Swiss Cottage that are beautifully decorated for Christmas, but you'll get to hear, and probably experience, a bunch of spookiness too. Here's what you can expect at 'Ghosts of Christmas Past' at Tinker Swiss Cottage this Saturday;

This program will start in the barn. Kathi Kresol will present some stories from the darker side of the Holiday Season. Tinker’s own Samantha Hochmann will share the history of this incredible location and share the ghostly encounters experienced by staff and visitors.

Tickets for the 'Ghosts of Christmas Past' event MUST be purchased in advance here , and cost $25 each. Online registration will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, December 3. so don't miss your chance to score some tickets today!

If you want to be a part of all the ghostly fun Haunted Rockford has to offer all year long, make sure to keep a close eye on their Facebook and website for upcoming events.

