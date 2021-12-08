A Group of Grandpas Create A Christmas Wonderland at One Illinois Park

This morning I learned two interesting things about Alton, Illinois;

Alton is most well known for being home to the World's Tallest Man, Robert Wadlow, a.k.a. The Alton Giant, who died in 1940. A group of retirees and volunteers who call themselves "The Grandpa Gang" are responsible for creating a massive holiday display in Alton that features close to 4 million lights.

The story about the Alton Giant is quite fascinating, but let's stick to the Christmas fun for right now.

Bring Your Family to Alton, Illinois' 'Christmas Wonderland'

Every holiday season Rock Spring Park in Alton, Illinois transforms into a Christmas Wonderland thanks to the amazing efforts of the "Grandpa Gang".

Alton's Christmas Wonderland is a free drive-thru experience, but donations of $7 per car are appreciated so the annual display can keep getting bigger and better every year.

Rumor has it the best part of Alton's Christmas Wonderland display is the Enchanted Forest pictured below. Not only does it look awesome, but it is filled with decorated trees that visitors can vote on to choose a favorite.

If you find yourself in the Alton, Illinois area before December 27, 2021, make sure to swing through Rock Spring Park located at 2100 College Ave. any time 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Friday or 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday.

If a trip through Alton's Christmas Wonderland isn't in the cards for this year but is definitely something you'd like to see in 2022, let me just tell you that in 'normal' years, (when the world isn't dealing with a COVID pandemic), the display usually includes Santa's Village (complete with Santa himself), and a one-night-only, walk-through experience to kick the season off.