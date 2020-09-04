Chocolate, Cake, and Reese’s Peanut Butter for Breakfast. Oh My!

If you ask me what the best candy on the planet is, it's Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Hands down. Don't argue with me. Sorry, I get a little excited when I talk about candy...However, I do think that my excitement is justified because I just discovered the latest Reese's creation.

As if chocolate and peanut butter isn't already an amazing combination. Well, the folks at Reese's are upping their game. They will be releasing Reese's snack cakes this coming December. You can imagine a Zebra Cake but instead of vanilla icing covering white cake and cream, you have milk chocolate covering Reese's peanut butter cream and chocolate cake. My mouth is already watering.

These delicious snack cakes are being marketed as nice in between meal treat. So, after breakfast, if you feel like you need to kill some sweet tooth cravings these would be the perfect fix. Or you can skip the well balanced breakfast thing and have this with a strong cup of coffee and you'll be good for the day. Well, maybe for a couple of hours until the sugar and caffeine crash hits really hard.

If you would like to know how these delicious snack cakes came to be, Reese's Snack Brand Manager, Mike Orr, has the perfect answer.

We wanted to create the perfect treat for Reese’s fans to satisfy that mid-morning sweet tooth. We know that sometimes you just don’t want to wait until lunch -that’s how Reese’s Snack Cakes were born!

I can't wait until December to get my hands on these darn things. When they do come out you can bet I'll stock up and let you know just how great they are.