Kai Urgently Needs A Foster [103 GBF PC Pound Puppy of the Week]

Kai is in need of an immediate foster. He is 2.5 years old and about 50 pounds. Here's what PC Pound Puppies have to say about Kai:

Let me introduce you to Kai, this sweet boy has been tossed around after his owner lost their housing and then tragedy struck his next owner as well. This boy is absolutely perfect. He is housebroken, does amazing with dogs and cats and loves kids. He is a cuddle bug and lap warmer. Kai is neutered and just as sweet as they come. He is 2.5 yrs old and 50 lbs. This poor boy has found himself losing his home once again and all due to no fault of his own. We don't want to see him end up at the shelter. Who can open up their home and hearts to foster this guy?

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.