‘Parks & Recreation’ and ‘That 70s Show’ Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Sad, sad news to share with you today. Two more beloved shows are going to be leaving Netflix by the end of September.

It's no secret why shows have been leaving platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime lately. Networks are developing their own streaming services, and they want to have their shows exclusively to their platform. It's the way of the streaming world now. Now is the time to prepare yourself for two more popular sitcoms that will be leaving these streaming services.

NBC Universal

One of my all time favorite shows is "Parks & Recreation". It's a show that I can watch over and over and still laugh. If you haven't seen the show yet, and you have Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, I suggest you start binge watching it right now because it will be leaving those services on October 1st.

As you may recall, "Parks & Recreation" made a little comeback earlier this year with a quarantine reunion episode on NBC. There have been talks for a while about the show returning for an 8th season. However, until that (hopefully) happens, you will have until the end of September to get your fix of the show on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. After that, the show will be moving to NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock.

Peacock will be the exclusive home to "Parks & Recreation" from then on out. There's a little bit of good news and bad news when it comes to this move. You can subscribe to Peacock to get access to its shows without ads or you can take advantage of their free subscription. Users will be able to watch "Parks & Recreation" from their free subscription, but you will have to sit through a lot of ads.

"Parks & Recreation" isn't the only popular show leaving, "That 70s Show" will also be leaving Netflix...way sooner than October.The classic Fox comedy will be removed from Netflix on September 7, 2020. That's three days from the time that this was written!!

Fox

Unfortunately, That ’70s Show isn’t available to stream on Hulu. "That 70s Show" will be on Amazon Prime, but you will have to either pay to watch individual episodes or for complete seasons. The show will not be available to watch on any streaming service for free.

It's entirely possible that Netflix could reach another deal to renew "That 70s Show" or another streaming service will pick it up due to its popularity. If not, the only way to watch the show will be on syndication on cable networks.