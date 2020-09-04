Bizarre Flavored Candy Canes Are A Thing and I’m Not Sure Why

Candy Canes are a holiday treat that we all look forward to. Sometimes, we even decorate them. I remember when peppermint flavored candy canes started to morph into other flavors. Although, they were different, they were still sweet and delicious. But, that’s all about to change.

From the company that prides itself on unique and peculiar treats, comes a line of totally bizarre and completely distrusting candy canes. These things will make your stomach turn. Yes, normally, most of them are delicious, but not as candy canes.

The flavors include:

ketchup

kale

mac & cheese

bacon

shiitake mushroom

pho

pizza

clam

pickle

ham

I really think this has to be a 2020 prank, but it’s not. You can actually order these flavors online from Archie McPhee a company that sells gag gifts and other gross treats. Isn’t that an oxymoron...gross treats?

Some of my friends who are obsessed with bacon, would think the bacon candy canes are repulsive. I even know she health freaks, like my husband, who would gag. at the thought of a kale candy can. I started thinking about how much I LOVE mac-n-cheese. I would eat it for every mean if I could. But, walking around, sucking on a mac-n-cheese candy cane or chewing up crunchy, hard candy pieces of a mac-n-cheese candy cane, makes me gag.

These crazy canes, I just can’t call them candy, would really make funny gifts for those that really deserve a gag gift this Christmas. I guess these CANES are the new COAL for the bad boys and girls. Oder you least favorite, (see what I did there?!?), HERE.