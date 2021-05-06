Indiana Boy Has The Cutest Reactions To Story Time, Ever [WATCH]

When my kids were little, one of my favorite things to do with them was to read books to them. We would have so much fun looking at the pictures, finding objects painted on the pages, and laughing at the voices I would use for the book's characters. I enjoy the same literary fun times with my granddaughter.

One of the things I love about kids and books is their hilarious and excitable reactions. Their little faces lit up with wonder as you turn every page. even though you may have read the book a hundred times, they never lose their anticipation of what is on the next page.

Scrolling through Facebook, I found this gem of a video. My friend Amanda shared her son's reactions to the classic story of Billy Goats Gruff. His expressive face will make your face light up with happiness.



Amanda's video got me thinking. It's too bad, as adults, we don't look at the world with the same sense of wonder that we did when we were children. When did we lose our sense of wonder? Why do we become so serious? Is adult life really that bad?

When was the last time you sat in pure wonder of the world around you? There are so many moments in each ad every day of our lives when we could stop and take it all in. Things in nature, moments of joy, times of realization, and strength tests are all meant to be relished and pondered upon with awe, enlightenment, and happiness.

Don't live your life without really feeling and appreciating, with the same wonderment of your childhood. If you don't, you will miss out on so much. All of life is beautiful, even things like tale of the Billy Goats Gruff.

