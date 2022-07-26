A Couple of Kentucky Canines Eating Corn on the Cob is Just So Dang Cute!

How cute are those two faces? Meet Lulu and Yogi. They're a couple of Shih Tzus from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I met them a couple of years ago when I randomly bought a patio box from their mom, Tracy.

Now, I didn't really know Tracy or the dogs before I went over to their house to pick up my purchase. Then again, I literally never meet a stranger, so it didn't take long for me to plop down on the porch, start talking and stay for about two hours.

The dogs are ADORABLE!! And so is this video. Just a couple of days ago, Tracy shared a video of Lulu and Yogi. In it, they were chowing down on some corn and they were eating right off the cob.

WATCH!

Now, how absolutely hilarious and random is this? I had zero idea that filming dogs eating corn on the cob was so popular. When I was sharing this video of Lulu and Yogi, I fell down the proverbial rabbit hole on YouTube and stumbled across several videos of other dogs doing the exact same thing.

Who knew?

Here's a golden retriever doing it!

As if the adult golden retriever wasn't cute enough, here's an even cuter golden retriever puppy doing eating corn off the cob.

And here's Sophie! She apparently likes it too. I mean, she really likes it. She tears into it like I do when I take an ear off the grill.

Naturally, I was curious if it's even safe for dogs to eat corn off the cob. So, I consulted the experts at the American Kennel Club. As it turns out, according to their expert nutrition advice, it IS!

The AKC says, "It is perfectly safe for you to feed your dog corn off the cob in small amounts. Just make sure that you do so in moderation."

However, I called my friend Dr. Richey with Animal House Mobile Vet in Grandview, Indiana. She offered up a counter opinion. She says that corn, as an ingredient in dog food, is fine. However, she says that there is a chance that corn from the cob could potentially block a dog's intestines.

So, there seems to be a split decision on this one from the jury.

If you'd like to read more about dietary recommendations from the AKC, CLICK HERE!