Indiana Dog Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
The WHS in Newburgh wrote in a post this morning:
If you are interested in any of the puppies, fill out an application either at the shelter or online *Please note: sometimes we receive a high volume of applications and only call approved applicants back until the animal is pre-adopted. Adoption appointments are encouraged - please fill out an adoption application online, and the shelter will contact you to set up a 1- hour appointment. WHS also accepts walk-ins during our open visitation hours if they have staff available to assist you at that time. WHS is open for visitation and adoptions Wednesday 12PM - 4PM, Thursday 12PM - 7PM, Friday 12PM-4PM, Saturday 12PM-4PM, and Sunday 12PM - 4PM. They are located at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh, IN 47630.
MORE DOGS TO CONSIDER THAT ARE UP FOR ADOPTION AT THE WHS
OTHER THINGS HAPPENING AT WHS
by Kim Henning, WHS Assistant Director
TF Giveback
The July TF Ice Cream Giveback was rescheduled to August 6th! Grab some breakfast, lunch or dinner.... and of course some yummy ice cream at TF Ice Cream any time on August 6th, and 10% of your purchase will be donated back to the animals in need at Warrick Humane Society! Nothing needs to be shown when ordering. Just go and enjoy your tasty treats and feel good knowing you're helping homeless pets!
Food Trucks at Friedman
Stop by and say hi at the Warrick Humane Society table at Food Trucks at Friedman Park on Thursday, August 18th! We'll be there from about 6-8pm and will have some cool merchandise for sale and an adoptable pet to visit with.
Brews for WHS Rescues
Join Warrick Humane Society at Jennings Street Public House for Brews for WHS Rescues on Saturday, August 27th from 11AM - 4PM! 10% of all drink purchases will be donated to WHS! Well-behaved dogs are allowed on the patio and in the grassy area, and minors are allowed in the grassy area as well. Jennings Street Public house offers food for sale such as appetizers and sandwiches or you may bring your own food. Brews for WHS Rescues is scheduled the last Saturday of each month through October at Jennings Street Public House located at 300 W Jennings St. Newburgh, IN 47630
Jr Volunteer Program
Our Junior Volunteer program this summer was such a success, that we've decided to offer it again this fall! The program is open to kids ages 13-15 and will be held every Sunday from 12PM - 2PM beginning September 11th and ending October 30th. The cost for the Junior Volunteer program is $25 and includes an exclusive Junior Volunteer t-shirt. Parents do not have to stay with the kids for the program.
Email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com for more information and to register. Registration is limited to 8 volunteers, so don't delay!
Things the Shelter Needs
Fabuloso
Bleach
13 Gallon Trash Bags
HE Laundry Detergent
Paper Towels
Dry Puppy Food with NO CORN (examples: Blue Buffalo, Taste of the Wild and 4Health)
Adult Dry Cat Food (without dyes)
Dry Kitten Food (without dyes)
Plain Canned Pumpkin
Peanut Butter
Pill Pockets
Dog Treats and Chews (no rawhide please)
New Leashes and Collars
New Harnesses Size Large and XL
Peel & Stick Envelopes, #10
White Copy Paper
White-Out Correction Tape
Stamps
Walmart Gift Cards
Volunteers Needed
We are looking for volunteers to walk and socialize dogs, socialize cats, help with maintenance projects at the shelter, help with cleaning our transport van, help with general cleaning inside and outside, assist with fundraising events, help with Warrick Tails on Trails and more! We always have an ongoing need for puppy fosters, too. If you can lend a hand, click on the photo to apply.
Warrick Tails on Trails
Our shelter dogs LOVE getting out each week for Warrick Tails on Trails! It's a free, family-friendly program where you can take one of our shelter dogs out on a walk or run. It is held every Saturday from 8:00AM - 9:30AM.
PEP! Pet Education Project
We are bringing PEP! Pet Education Project to our local schools, libraries and youth groups. PEP! is an education and outreach program that teaches the core responsibilities of pet ownership to kids.
Contact us if you are interested in having us bring PEP! to you.
Email: volunteerwarrick@gmail.com or call 812-858-1132