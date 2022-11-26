Sassy, Adoptable Indiana Cat Isn’t Afraid to Tell You What She Wants
Meet Frankie, our Vanderburgh Humane Society Pet of the Week!
Frankie's Story
My name is Frankie! I’m a 10-year-old female feline who was surrendered to the VHS because my owners didn’t want an “old pet.” Well, I have something to say about that! In fact, I have something to say about everything. Dinner time? I’ll let you know. Forgot to put my favorite rug down? I’m gonna let you know! If you’re interested in adopting a sassy older lady, apply for me at vhslifesaver.org!
VHS Black Friday Special
This Black Friday (November 25th, 2022) the Vanderburgh Humane Society is having a half-off special on all black animals, including Frankie here, making her adoption fee only $40. That fee, along with all other adoption fees regardless of animal, includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
