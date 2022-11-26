Meet Frankie, our Vanderburgh Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This Black Friday (November 25th, 2022) the Vanderburgh Humane Society is having a half-off special on all black animals, including Frankie here, making her adoption fee only $40. That fee, along with all other adoption fees regardless of animal, includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.

