Buster is a sweet boy despite his grumpy face. This handsome guy weighs in at 48 pounds. He's almost 8 years old and he found himself in need of a new place to live after his owners relocated and chose to not take sweet Buster with them. Here's what Pound Puppies have to say about Albert:

Buster attended his first adoption event and everyone clearly fell in love with him. Grumpy face and all, this boy seems to be just the sweetest. He was surrendered when his family moved and decided not to bring him with them. Maybe that's why the grumpy face? He can be very picky sometimes with other dogs, so we think he would do best in a home without them. He also did not test well with cats so would need to go to a home without them as well. Buster also did great with our younger volunteers, but maybe shouldn't be in a home with really young kids (12 and under) as he seems to be more comfortable around older, more considerate ones.

Buster is up to date on his shots and has been neutered and microchipped as well. He does require special food for his kidney health and it costs approximately $100 per month. Due to his health condition, he will also require regular bloodwork to make sure his kidneys are performing properly.

Fortunately, Buster's adoption fee has been sponsored and his $175 sponsorship will be used to send him to his new home with a bag of good food picked out especially for him, plus flea and heartworm preventative for the first few months. He will get a good start on a new life thanks to the generosity of his sponsor! ! If you would like to foster or try a two week foster to adopt program, go to pcpoundpuppies.com to fill out an application. Buster has a sponsor.

If you're interested in adding this pup to your family, you can fill out an adoption application here. The adoption process does require a completed application as well as an interview. You can get in touch with PC Pound Puppies by email at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com or by phone at 812-483-4341. They do respond to inquiries and adoption applications at the earliest opportunity, but please remember to be patient as they are volunteers who all work full-time jobs. They always do their best to return messages and schedule adoption interviews within a couple of days of receiving your application. Again, you can submit an application here.

