We have two wonderful dogs up for adoption from our friends at PC Pound Puppies and we can't wait for you to meet them! They are not a pair and can (should) be adopted individually.

PC Pound Puppies

Winnie is a beautiful girl weighing in at only 46 pounds. She is on the petite size at almost 4 years old. Here's what Pound Puppies have to say about this sweet girl:

This petite pittie is an absolute doll. She loves attention whether it be cuddles, butt scratches, being fed treats, or getting head pats. She's house and crate trained. Good with kids and people in general but should be the only pet. Winnie is easy to get in and out of her pen and walks nicely after her initial energy is out. Good for baths and overall very friendly.

Winnie is up to date on her shots and has been spayed and microchipped as well. Her adoption fee is $175 which goes to cover just a portion of her vetting costs.

PC Pound Puppies

Meet Banjo! At just 4 and half years old, Banjo weighs 55 pounds. This sweet guy is going to make an excellent companion. Here's what PC Pound Puppies has to say about Banjo:

This sweet guy was never reclaimed and is now with us and looking for his forever home! He is a good sized yellow Labrador retriever mix who is good with most dogs. he knows how to sit and will take treats nicely. Banjo is easy to get in and out of his pen and will initially pull on walks. He is very sweet and loves attention!

Banjo's adoption fee is $175 and includes his neuter and microchip. He is up to date on all of his shots and his adoption fee goes to offset his veterinarian costs.



If you're interested in adding either of these pups to your family, you can fill out an adoption application here. The adoption process does require a completed application as well as an interview.

You can get in touch with PC Pound Puppies by email at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com or by phone at 812-483-4341. They do respond to inquiries and adoption applications at the earliest opportunity, but please remember to be patient as they are volunteers who all work full-time jobs. They always do their best to return messages and schedule adoption interviews within a couple of days of receiving your application. Again, you can submit an application here.

