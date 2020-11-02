Henry Is A Handsome Guy [103 GBF PC Pound Puppy of the Week]

Henry

PC Pound Puppies

Henry is quite the strikingly handsome young man and he is looking for a forever home. He is about 1 year old and weighs around 60 pounds but he does need put on some more weight. Here is what PC Pound Puppies had to say about Checker:

This lanky boy is around a year old and is looking for his forever home! Henry gets along with other dogs after a proper introduction, just so he can get used to them first. He has not been tested with cats yet.

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.